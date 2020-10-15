With the MIAA preparing for a 22-game basketball season as they hoped for months ago, the grind now begins at Missouri Western.
Candi Whitaker and Will Martin took the court with their squads for the first official practice of the season Thursday ahead of the Griffons’ road trip to Rogers State on Nov. 19. While preparing for the unknown is always in the back of the minds of coaches, dealing with a preseason during the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified that prep.
“In a game, you can prepare all week and the opponent can throw a new defense at you,” said Will Martin, first-year head coach of the Western men’s basketball team. “That’s what Covid has done for us. Everyday is a different matchup. Our guys have done a phenomenal job of adapting and pivoting.”
The first official day of practice saw social distancing during team huddles and masks being worn with the traditional intensity and joy to begin a new season, especially since the season was in question just a few months ago.
“We’re super pumped that basketball’s still on schedule and we’re getting to play,” said Candi Whitaker, second-year women’s head coach. “Even though we’ve been practicing, it’s always a great starting point to start looking forward to the season.”
While 2019 brought in a core of established returners around Whitaker in her first year, she now brings in a group of 10 new faces with six freshmen and four transfers. Seniors Mychaell Gray, Simone Rodney and Kyra Hogan, as well as sophomore Logan Hughes, all played considerable minutes last year and will look to replace two All-MIAA graduates. Senior Corbyn Cunningham, a first-team All-MIAA selection, isn’t expected to play due to an offseason injury.
With an end goal now in sight, the returners are taking the lead of building on a 21-8 season a year ago that saw two top-25 upsets at home.
“It’s made all of us hungry,” Hogan said. “We have motivation because we can actually see something coming to fruition.”
The Western men hope a year of program records was only made to be broken again after finishing fourth in the MIAA with a trip to the tournament semifinals.
They will do so under Martin, who was elevated from an assistant coaching position after Sundance Wicks departed to join the staff at Wyoming.
His group is primed for another record-breaking season with the return of first-team guard Tyrell Carroll and freshman of the year Will Eames.
“A lot of us didn’t think we’d get here. Just being on the court, we’re all grateful for it,” Eames said. “Now we know it’s a certain amount of days under Game 1, so we’ve gotta start turning it up, for sure.”
The Griffons also return two of the league’s top freshmen a year ago in Reese Glover and Jaron Thames alongside junior forward Tyree Martin.
Beyond the returner, the Griffons welcome home Lafayette grad Caleb Bennett, who transferred from Lehigh and sat out last season to rehab a torn ACL.
All-American junior college transfer JaQuaylon Mays will also join a backcourt loaded with some of the league’s top 3-point shooters.
“I feel like we’re really well prepared,” Carroll said. “I feel like we’re making huge strides every day, working on putting together big practices and staying consistent everyday.”