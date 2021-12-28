The Missouri Western basketball teams left Bearcat Arena on Dec. 18 to go home for Christmas break with anything but jolly feelings.
The Griffons lost both ends of the doubleheader, the women falling 49-46 before the men dropped a 101-63 decision to a No. 2-ranked Bearcat team that shot a school-record 72.9%.
Women’s head coach Candi Whitaker, out to a 9-1 start and a 4-1 open to the MIAA slate, saw her team return to the Looney Complex on Sunday for its first practice after break locked in and ready to right the wrongs.
“I was really impressed with those practices. I want great practice players, but when those lights are on it’s time to go,” Whitaker said. “Games matter the most, and they’ve gotta understand that. They did respond well.”
The emphasis following the game wasn’t the loss itself but the manner in which it happened. The Griffons were uncharacteristically unaggressive in the paint, and Whitaker saw signs in the action.
“I knew we were in trouble when we came out of timeouts and didn’t even start in the right spots. I thought we had a couple kids just absolutely not show up,” she said. “I just thought we had some character issues of kids just not showing up, which is a little bit of an eye-opener for me because I hadn’t seen that with that group.”
With MIAA play approaching again come Saturday’s home doubleheader against Pittsburg State, starting a span of four MIAA games in eight days and 17 over the final two months of the year, the Griffons look to continue taking step toward refinding their groove.
The Western women will face NAIA Saint Mary at 1 p.m. Wednesday before Will Martin’s men’s team (8-5, 4-1 MIAA) takes on NAIA Friends in an exhibition.
“It’s an opportunity for our guys to come back and play live action against an actual opponent,” Martin said. “It allows you to get some of the rust off. I texted the guys and told them everyone’s allowed to be a little rusty, but no one’s allowed to be sloppy.”
