Candi Whitaker has been part of rivalries at the highest level.
Her introduction to one of the fiercest in Division II comes Saturday when her Griffons (12-3, 5-2 MIAA) travel to Bearcat Arena to face Northwest Missouri State (8-7, 3-3) to end a three-game road trip.
“Rivalries are great for sports. You’ve got two teams so close in proximity. You feel that. I haven’t been here that long but I’ve picked up on that quickly, don’t wear green, stuff like that,” Whitaker said with a chuckle.
“For our team, it’s another opportunity to continue to build what we wanna get done. Every game is important. They all have the same weight. We’ve just gotta go in, play our game and execute.”
The Griffons are coming off a near-upset of No. 16 Emporia State on the road last week, rallying from more than 20 down to get within a single possession in the fourth quarter. It was the team’s first game without starting wing Mychaell Gray, and the Griffons also lost one of the MIAA’s top players in forward Chris Wilson.
While their availability is in the air going forward, Northwest suffered its second straight loss last Saturday at Washburn in its first game without leading scorer Kendey Eaton, the guard who is also expected to miss Saturday’s game.
From what Whitaker’s seen, the key that revs up Northwest’s engine comes in their backcourt.
“(Head coach Austin Meyer’s) done a great job. Their guards are really good. They’re very guard heavy and rely on their guards to really score the basketball,” Whitaker said. “They can shoot the 3, so they can score in bunches. They wanna spread you out, attack you with their guards, then penetrate, kick and shoot open 3s. They’re very good at it.”
The Griffons have won 10 of the last 11 in the series heading into the 1:30 p.m. matchup in Maryville.
No. 2 Northwest men
vs. Missouri Western
Following the women’s matchup, the Western men (7-10, 3-3) hope for a repeat and then some of last year’s 70-68 loss to Northwest, while enters the matchup ranked second in the country with a 15-1 record and 5-1 MIAA mark.
The Griffons battled back from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes for a shot at a game-winning 3-pointer. However, they hoped to enter Bearcat Arena with more momentum. Following a homestand with two of the top five teams in the conference, the Griffons went out and lost two road games in which the Griffons showed a lack of poise with multiple technical fouls and discipline on the court.
“Following three home wins and you go and home two bad road losses, what you’re seeing is … signs of young and immature teams. We’re going through those growing pains,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “As good as those wins were against Rogers and Northeastern, it was equally as disappointing in some of our effort and mentality plays against Washburn and Emporia.”
Going against the Bearcats, Western hopes to set a tone for the long haul in the MIAA behind the play of guards Tyrell Carroll and Tyus Millhollin, with forward Tyree Martin hoping to stay out of foul trouble.
“The great thing about this is we’re trying to become a team that’s consistently competitive every night,” Wicks said. “We want teams to get our best effort. I feel like we disappoint our fans when we go to Washburn or Emporia and don’t play our best. We came with some good stuff last year up at Northwest. This is gonna be a great test.”