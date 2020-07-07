After nine years at the helm, Missouri Western head women’s soccer coach Chad Edwards announced his resignation Tuesday.
Edwards leaves the Griffons to pursue a career in the aviation industry, in what he calls “his first passion” in a statement released by Missouri Western.
The program's all-time winningest head coach, Edwards notched 74 victories in his nine seasons leading the squad.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of Griffon soccer, Missouri Western and St. Joseph these past nine years," Edwards said in the statement. "The relationships developed, the memories created and all of the experiences have far exceeded my expectations when I was fortunate to be given this opportunity.”
"Chad is a beacon of positivity and will be greatly missed in our department," vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney said. "All of us have known about his love for flying and many in our department have flown with him over the years. It is rare someone is able to navigate their professional career throughout multiple passions.”
Edwards took over the Griffon soccer team in 2011 as the third head coach in the program's seventh year of existence.
The Griffons made their first MIAA postseason appearance in program history in Edwards’ fourth year of coaching, which began a string of five-straight appearances.
In 2015, Edwards led Western to its first-ever winning season. Two years later, he led MWSU to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA postseason.
That 2017 team also set program records for wins, points, goals and assists in a season along with multiple individual records and 10 All-MIAA honors.
“I give all credit for our success to all of the incredible student-athletes who have worn the Griffon uniform along with our graduate assistants and assistant coaches, athletic trainers and administration,” Edwards added. “I will never be able to thank everyone or put into words how incredibly thankful I am for this chapter. Griffon soccer will be forever in my heart."
Missouri Western added in the statement a national search to find Edwards' replacement will begin immediately.