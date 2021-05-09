KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With two players in the hunt for the individual qualifying spot in the NCAA Division II Central/Midwest Regional, the wheels eventually came off for the Missouri Western men’s golf team.
The Griffons shot a 306 in Saturday’s final round at Shoal Greek Golf Course, their highest score of the tournament, and finished in a tie for 13th. The Griffons entered Saturday 12 strokes back of advancing as a team before a 22-over round Saturday, finishing 29 strokes back of fourth-place Washburn.
“You have all these emotions, like it could be your last tournament, you could have another one,” senior Lucas Horseman said. “It’s something I’ve never felt before.”
Senior Patrick McCarthy, who played his final round as a Griffon on Saturday, was one stroke back of being the top individual from a non-advancing team entering No. 4, a dogleg right par-4. With a start on No. 10, it was his 12th hole of the day.
His first tee shot went left and hit a tree, bouncing three feet out of bounds. A second tee shot went right into the woods, forcing four penalty strokes on his way to a quadruple bogey and taking him out of contention. He shot even on the front nine and 6-over on the back.
“It doesn’t change anything. We’ve had amazing experiences here,” McCarthy said.
Tom Buffington, a senior who will return, and McCarthy finished Saturday’s round 6-over. Horseman, the group’s other graduate, was 2-over through nine before finishing 8-over.
Jett Simmons and Christoferr Rudosky had their best days by finishing 5-over.
McCarthy finished in a tie for 29th at 7-over. Horseman finished 37th at 10-over.
Central Missouri won the team title with a 5-under score of 847, finishing 17 strokes ahead of Indianapolis. Arkansas Tech and Washburn moved up Saturday to claim the final two team spots at nationals.
Rogers State’s Luke Palmowski advanced as an individual by shooting an even par 71 each day. Matt Hoemann led the field with an 8-under score for the week.
