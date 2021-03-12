The last time Missouri Western walked off the court, the Griffons did so with a 29-point loss to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament semifinal round in Maryville, Missouri.
Over the next 48 hours, the Griffons awaited the NCAA Selection Show to learn if that was their final game together.
The selection committee ultimately picked the Griffons as the No. 6 seed in the Division II Central Regional, and the matchup is a very familiar one.
Western will meet the No. 3 Washburn Ichabods at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The matchip serves as a first-round game in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship and a quarterfinal of the Central Region tournament. The national tournament is made up of 48 teams in eight regions of six competitors.
For the third-straight year, either the Ichabods or Griffons will hand the other a season-ending loss. Washburn defeated Missouri Western in the 2019 season finale, while the Griffons won the 2020 regular season finale and the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals meetings.
The winner will earn a regional semifinal date with No. 2-seeded Northwest, while the other will return to campus.
“Whoever they were gonna put us against, we were gonna be ready to go,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We’ve seen this team a lot. We played them three times this year. We know them, they know us. We did beat them twice this year, but they had our number that last game. We took ownership in our mistakes.”
Western (14-10) lost last week’s game 101-72 as Will Eames and Reese Glover, who typically play their best basketball against Washburn, went 3-for-8 and 0-for-6 shooting, respectively. In the four previous meetings, Glover had made 16 3-pointers. Eames averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two earlier games this season.
Washburn made nine of their 14 3-pointers in the first half Saturday, leading to a 30-point lead in the first half. Washburn only made 14 total between their two regular-season games.
The Ichabods (19-6), who downed Northwest in the MIAA Tournament Championship game, were fueled by a career-high 29 points from Jalen Lewis in the semifinal. Tyler Geiman added 21 points and 12 assists, carving up a Griffon defense without MIAA steals leader and All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll. The junior played just four minutes due to an ankle injury suffered in the quarterfinals, though he’s anticipated to be at full health.
Carroll averaged 16.5 points, six assists and 2.5 steals in the regular-season games.
“I’m excited. We got them two times, they got us last time,” senior Jonathan Mesmacque said. “They beat us pretty bad, so we’re gonna come in with a chip on our shoulder. We definitely want the adventure to keep going. We’ll come ready. That’s all I’ll say.”
