With the MIAA cancelling its spring sport season and suspending all sports indefinitely, Western football is one of the many programs figuring out how to move forward among a significant amount of obstacles.
Missouri Western football was set to host its spring football game Friday, April 17, but spring ball has since been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“The ability to build a competitive advantage is canceled,” Western Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Josh Looney said. “We’ll get through it and I have faith in our leadership of each of one of our programs that they will find a way to build that within the guidelines and within the situation that they’ve been handed.”
Head coach Matt Williamson acknowledges his team’s competition is dealing with the same issues. Therefore, he is focused on how to set the Griffons apart from the rest.
Williamson said fortunately, his team has a great nucleus with a lot of returning upperclassmen. Unfortunately, he won’t able to get an early look at the younger players, including the 42 redshirt freshmen. Because of this challenge, Williamson is preparing his team for a fast-paced process when they return.
In the meantime, the coaches continue to send their players workout plans in order to have them ready for what’s ahead.
“Once we’re able to go full tilt again, we’ll just turn it on and go and create what we’ve all created. We’ll get back to that and start hitting it again, but we just have to wait till we get clearance,” Williamson said.
The current unknown has raised the unanswered question of when players can return to campus.
“We don’t know and we’re going to have to sit and be patient and we just have to react with what comes in front of us,” Williamson said.
The 2020 fall football season is set to kick off Sept. 3 at Central Oklahoma, while home action is scheduled to open Sept. 10 against Fort Hays.