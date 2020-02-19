With 26 seconds to play, Pittsburg State guard Kaylee DaMitz made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the Gorillas’ lead to two points.
Missouri Western would get two more possessions down the stretch but failed to capitalize, leaving MWSU Fieldhouse with a 61-59 loss Wednesday evening.
“Some individuals played extremely well, but I thought we had not enough,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “I thought (Katrina Roenfeldt) played absolutely as hard as you can play the game of basketball.”
It’s Western’s second loss to Pitt State (15-9, 11-5 MIAA) in a week, falling 74-71 on the road without a basket for the final two-plus minutes.
Pitt State saw its lead reach as much as 10 points with 7:10 to play in the third, though Western (18-7, 10-6) cut the deficit to one by the end of the quarter thanks to seven points by Corbyn Cunningham in the frame.
The Griffons took the lead with 3:54 to play after two layups by Cunningham, who finished with 15 points, and a jumper by Katrina Roenfeldt. Western regained a 59-58 lead with 1:07 to play thanks to four free throws by the two, though Althena Avardo’s seventh basket and 19th points of the night pushed the lead in Pitt’s favor.
Roenfeldt missed a layup with 12 seconds to go, and Cunningham’s putback attempt was off the mark.
The Griffons forced a jump ball on the inbound, Roenfeldt’s sixth steal of the game. The inbounds play was tipped when thrown toward Cunningham in the paint, and the Gorillas dribbled out the clock.
“We played as hard as we could. The ball wasn’t falling in the basket,” Cunningham said.
As both teams battled against zones, the game turned ugly, offensively. Western shot 40.6% from the field to Pitt’s 38.6% mark, including a 7-of-29 night from 3-point range.
Pitt finished with 14 offensive rebounds, while Western hauled in 13. The Gorillas also turned the ball over 18 times, while Western suffered 13 turnovers.
The Western bench scored 21 of its points as Cunningham was limited with fouls in the first half. Cunningham’s 15 points led the way, as Wilson and Simone Walker chipped in eight points.
The Griffons will host Missouri Southern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in an attempt to rebound from its second home loss.