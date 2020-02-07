Two months ago, Missouri Western let the opening MIAA game of Candi Whitaker’s career with the Griffons get away.
The MIAA-leading Central Missouri Jennies, now 18-3 and 12-0 in the league, came from behind to close out the game on a 12-2 run, earning a 62-53 win in Warrensburg, Missouri.
In the matchup on Dec. 5, the Griffons were without Anastacia Johnson, who has played like one of the MIAA’s top players over the past month, scoring double-digits in 10 of her last 11 games. Corbyn Cunningham was limited to just 17 minutes with an injury, and Chris Wilson battled her own injuries and foul trouble.
“There was a lot we needed to work on that game,” Wilson said. “Since we've been working on the stuff we needed to after that game, I feel like it's been pretty good. I feel like we can beat them this time.”
Western (16-5, 8-4 MIAA) gets another crack at No. 18 UCM at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, trying to improve its 10-1 home record and remain in the race for a top-four seed in the MIAA Tournament.
The Griffons are currently fourth in the MIAA, one game back of Emporia State, which beat Missouri Western last month.
“I think we can look at that film and learn a lot about what happened in that game, what went well, what didn’t,” Whitkaer said. “We can make adjustments accordingly. That’s always the value of playing someone twice.”
In the first meeting, the Griffons shot just 37% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times. The offense became isolation-focused in the fourth quarter as Western struggled to find the bottom of the net or a rhythm in the half-court.
Since the loss, the Griffons have played in a number of swing games, losing to top-six opponents in Emporia, Nebraska-Kearney and Central Oklahoma by a combined eight points. The Griffons have also beat No. 10 Fort Hays State and enter Saturday with no fear in another strong opponent.
“I think we’re more battle-tested,” Whitaker said. “We’ve let a couple games get away from us. We’ve had situationally things happen that we’ve learned from. We’ve just continued to grow. Every team does that. I think we’re getting where we’re more healthy.
“We need everybody to play their best against great teams in this league. There’s no secret to that. … I think our kids are up for it.”
The Griffons and Jennies tip-off at 1:30 p.m. to begin a doubleheader, followed by the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.