KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Griffons and one Bearcat earned postseason accolades ahead of the beginning of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City.
Missouri Western junior forward Corbyn Cunningham earned All-MIAA first-team honors as the Griffons picked up five total awards following a 21-7 regular season, earning the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament.
Cunningham’s first year in St. Joseph saw her become a one-of-a-kind player, serving as the only athlete to rank in the top five in points, rebounds and field-goal percentage.
The Alburquerque, New Mexico, native averaged 15.7 points per game, good for fifth in the MIAA. She also finished third in rebounding (8.5) and shooting (57.4%). She finished with nine double-doubles, posting a career high of 26 points and 16 rebounds in the final week of the season against Northwest.
Senior guard Katrina Roenfeldt earned two awards as a third-team guard and part of the five-member All-Defensive squad. A first-team honoree a year ago, Roenfeldt’s scoring dipped as she became an all-around player in 2019-20.
She ranked third on the Griffons by scoring 10.4 points per outing, adding 6.2 rebounds. Her 3.6 assists were sixth bets in the league, and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.9 was good for third in the MIAA.
Roenfeldt also ranked second in the league in steals, averaging 2.6 per contest.
She was joined on the All-Defensive team by senior guard Anastacia Johnson, the lengthy player often guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. Johnson ranked fourth in the association by averaging 2.2 steals, leading to transition assists and buckets. She averaged 2.9 assists and was fourth with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.8, all while averaging 9.5 points per game.
Senior forward Chris Wilson snagged Western’s final award as an honorable mention forward. Wilson averaged 13.5 points per game in her lone year in St. Joseph, also finishing top-10 with 7.6 rebounds and 52.1% shooting from the field. She recorded six double-doubles.
Northwest junior guard Mallory McConkey was the lone Bearcat honor, picking up an honorable mention nod.
McConkey leads the Bearcats in scoring at 12.7 points per game and rebounding at 4.4 boards per contest. She scored in double figures 14 times, including a career-high 27 points at Pittsburg State on Feb. 15.
McConkey and the No. 10-seeded Bearcats will travel to Kansas City and Municipal Auditorium to compete against No. 7 Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Tournament at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Municipal Auditorium. It is the first time since 2013 that the Bearcats will play in the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.
Missouri Western earned the No. 6 seed and will face off with No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the MIAA Quarterfinals.