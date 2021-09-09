Staring a possible two-score deficit in the face in the opening minutes of the second half, Missouri Western junior safety Kobe Cummings took matters into his own hands.
Fort Hays State quarterback Chance Fuller fired left and defensive back Sam Webb tipped the pass. Cummings reacted swiftly and took the pass from deep in his own territory all the way to the end zone, sparking a 28-point third quarter that fueled a 38-31 win Thursday at Spratt Stadium.
In the first home game since Nov. 9, 2019, the Griffons (1-1) forced four turnovers to overcome three red zone fumbles by the offense. Western scored 24 points off those turnovers.
“Once that happened, everyone just started having fun,” Cummings said. “That’s really what we’re out here to do. We’re out here to have fun, play with our brothers, be there for one another, and make memories. I think we did that tonight.”
Freshman Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., paved the way with 131 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. The Griffons ran for more than 200 yards on the night.
“It feels good, man. It’s been a while,” sophomore quarterback Anthony Vespo said. “It feels like it’s been a very long time. We’ve got a great group of guys. It feels really good to get that ‘W.’”
The Griffons led 10-7 after a Butler Lawson 1-yard rushing score and a field goal, though the Tigers (0-2) responded with a touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Hunter Budke and added a field goal for a 17-10 halftime lead.
Out of halftime, the Tigers were driving when Cummings seemingly handed the Griffons momentum with his 69-yard interception return for a touchdown.
But the Tigers came back with a 67-yard touchdown on a catch by Adrian Soto to give the Tigers the lead once again.
The next drive saw the Griffons turn it over on a fumble inside the 20, though the Tigers would cough it up two players later and allow Dominic Chapa to score a touchdown on the return to tie the game at 24.
“That pick-six really sparked us. Even when they went back and scored, we felt like we were gonna win that game the whole time,” Vespo said. “We’ve got a real mature group. We’re already onto next week.”
With Trey Vaval and Cummings already hauling in interceptions, Tristan Davis joined the party with one of his own, leading to Butler Lawson’s second rushing score of the game.
Western’s next play from scrimmage after a punt would be a 86-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by Cooper Burton from Anthony Vespo for a 38-24 lead.
“It was just picking up from the defense’s momentum,” Burton said. “We were saying on the sideline, ‘We’ve gotta make a stand right now. We did it then, just took advantage of the opportunity.”
Fort Hays would march down and score midway through the fourth, though Butler Lawson helped the Griffons grind down the clock, giving Hays the ball with 14 seconds remaining and serving as no real threat.
“They could have got us pretty good, but we could have got them,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “We’ve got to do way better. We’re not going to win a ton of football games (turning the ball over), but maybe you take the ball away like that.”
It’s the third-straight win against the Tigers for the Griffons.
Missouri Western returns home to play Emporia State on Saturday, Sept. 18.
