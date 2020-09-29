The Griffons have made it their mission to foster the return of sports this fall, and now two Missouri Western teams have the chance to compete, with cross country leading the charge.
“It’s cool that we’re going to be the first, but I’m happy that football gets to play too,” Missouri Western head cross country and track and field coach Cody Ingold said.
Griffons’ men’s and women’s cross country will compete on Oct. 16 in the Indian Hills Invitational in Ottumwa, Iowa, as well as on Oct. 30 in the Newman Team Invitational in Wichita, Kansas.
Missouri Western football returns to play on Oct. 31.
Ingold added, “It’s going to be a unique opportunity for us to kind of be in the spotlight during the fall, you know, when usually we aren’t."
With the MIAA postponing fall sports this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Griffons continued to cultivate an air of positivity.
“It’s relief, elation for our student-athletes that they have an opportunity to compete and to do what they love everyday. Obviously it’s been taxing on them not knowing when and if it would happen and we were confident it would happen,” Missouri Western associate athletic director and senior woman administrator Theresa Grosbach said.
“We were pretty disappointed that our season was cancelled and everything but I think we still put our heads down and started grinding to get ready for indoor season hopefully and now having this opportunity it’s just been really awesome for everybody and just a huge motivational boost for all of our team,” Missouri Western redshirt senior Allison Goos said.
Missouri Western junior Andrew Wright said, “It was hard to want to get up everyday and run because not knowing if I’m going to compete but now being able to compete, it’s exciting."
Both competition dates are also qualifiers for a Division II National Invitational in Lubbock, Texas on Nov. 14.
“It is an invitational put on by a couple coaches that will kind of serve as our pseudo national championship among D2,” Ingold said. “It’s gives us something to strive for… We’re not just going to compete to compete. We’re not just doing it to do it. We’re going out there with a purpose.”
“We’re all super pumped to be able to compete again and we’re ready and we’re motivated and we’re just excited to have this opportunity to do this because we didn’t think we were going to compete until January,” Goos said.
As the Griffons gear up to lead the pack of sports competition this fall, they are more than prepared for the moment.
“This has been probably one of the most challenging things that we could’ve faced, but I think it just shows the spirit that we have as a group, that we come together and we’re a team and we kept pushing for this moment and it’s a pretty amazing feeling,” Grosbach said.
Ingold added, “It’s awesome. I’m pumped. We prepared for it anyway and talking to administration we were hopeful that it would happen. But now that it’s a reality, it’s nice. It’s comforting.”
“That’s going to be the best part, waking up for practice at 5:30, just put some miles in and have fun with it,” Wright said. “I just want to see everybody prosper.”