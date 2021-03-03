With 11 seconds remaining, Missouri Western sophomore raised both arms and called for a pass from Will Eames. He took one dribble left, leaned right and rose from beyond the 3-point arc. As he shot, Lincoln’s Yaniel Vidal made contact and was called for a foul.
At the time, the deficit was four.
The ball hit the bottom of the net, and a made free throw sent it to overtime. No. 3-seeded Missouri Western outscored No. 6 Lincoln 14-6 in the extra period, and the Griffons delivered a thrilling comeback to the tune of an 84-76 win in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“This has gotta be No. 1,” Glover said when thinking back on his favorite basketball moments. “With the implications of this game and what we’re trying to do, it’s probably No. 1.”
Over the first 39 minutes and 52 seconds of Wednesday’s MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals, Glover was ice cold.
The Missouri Western sophomore who led the nation in 3-point makes was just 2 of 12 from deep. With his fellow students lining the sideline and begging for the season to continue, the Franklin, Tennessee, native added to his storied season filled with clutch shots.
It was only a glimpse into a night filled with star-studded performances. With All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll on the bench for all but 11 minutes with an ankle injury, junior transfer Q Mays stepped up by sinking five 3-pointers and scoring 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting.
“For the first time, I told the guys in shootaround because I realized it might go to overtime, ‘We’re gonna go for 40 minutes, and then if we’re gonna need something extra we will,’” Western coach Will Martin said. “Those guys have believed in that.”
The most thrilling moment of overtime, though, came off a miss from Mays.
With 1:20 left and Western (14-9) up 79-76, Mays attempted a crossover 3-pointer from the top of the arc. It hit off the back rim, hung in the air and allowed sophomore Alex John to fly in for a thunderous two-handed putback while being fouled.
It was half of John’s points on the night, though he added seven rebounds and five blocks.
“I know he can get up. What you saw is him wanting to make sure that there was no doubt he was gonna get there,” Martin said.
From the jump, the Griffons appeared out of their element. The same team that won by 20-plus last month showed the same grit as Lincoln shot 57% and held Western to 28% in the first half. Cameron Potts and Sai Witt scored Lincoln’s first 17 points, though Witt returned sparingly in the final 30 minutes with an injury of his own. Western scored just 12 points in the first 13 minutes of the game, and Lincoln led 43-30 at the half.
The lead grew to 17 just 51 seconds into the second half, forcing a Griffon timeout.
Western clawed back but wouldn’t cut the deficit to one basket until Mays’ jumper with 3:17 to play. Mays scored 17 of his points in the final 10 minutes of the second half and overtime.
“They came out first half, had too many paint touches, got a lot of turnovers. We just adjusted,” Mays said. “I was just having an edge. It’s March. I was just being ready.”
In the closing minute of the game, Mays missed two rebounds that would’ve tied the game and a 3-pointer of his own before Eames’ offensive rebound with 11 seconds remaining.
Glover’s four-point play would tie the game for the first time since the first two minutes of the game. He finished with 14 points. Caleb Bennett added 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Eames, who made a surprise return from a knee injury suffered last week, scored seven points with eight rebounds.
Potts led Lincoln with 21 points.
Western will face No. 2-seeded Washburn at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals in Maryville, Missouri. The Griffons won both meetings this season.