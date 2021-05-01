Missouri Western dropped two games Saturday and were swept by MIAA rival Pittsburg State, losing the first game of the doubleheader 7-6 and the second game 5-1 on Saturday at the Spring Sports Complex.
Western (10-26, 8-21 MIAA) fell to 11th place in the conference, only game ahead of last-place Newman.
The Griffons struggled to sync up in the first game. After loading the bases in the bottom of the first with, the Griffons failed to plate a run.
Western coach Buzz Verduzco says this inability to capitalize has been a recurring theme throughout the season.
"We've had plenty of chances to score, we just haven't been able to drive anybody in," he said. "That seems to be the difference in most of our games, actually."
The second inning saw Pittsburg State (25-11, 19-10 MIAA) drive in three runs. Not willing to go quietly, Western senior Gustavo Gonzalez connected on a two-RBI homer to left field to make the game competitive.
In the eighth inning, Western senior Maurice Bruce connected on a solo home run for the Griffons.
"It was close that whole game," Gonzalez said. "They've got a pretty good pitching staff, we tried to keep it close. But it was not our day."
The second game was a more defensive battle. Western junior Alex Crouch connected on a solo shot in the bottom of the first to take an early lead.
The Gorillas matched their one run, scoring on an error — one of the five by Western in the game — in the top of the 4th.
The Gorillas found ways to get the ball in play in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs, highlighted by a two-RBI strike from shortstop Cruz Aranda.
Next weekend, the Griffons will travel to Warrensburg and play their final series of the season against first-place Central Missouri.
