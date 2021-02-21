In its first game since March 2020, Missouri Western baseball came out with a 14-3 win against Missouri S&T at the MIAA/GLVC Crossover on Sunday in Joplin, Missouri.
The Griffons scored six runs in the top of the first inning and built an 11-1 lead through four innings.
Bailey Crump dominated with three hits, including two home runs, with three runs and four RBIs.
Ben Tsui started a six-run first inning with a double to score Gustavo Gonzalez. Both players finished with two hits and two runs scored. Western led 6-1 after the first following a S&T home run.
Crump's first homer came in the second inning to score Andrew Meier and make it an 8-1 lead. Western added two more in the third before Bailey's second home run in the fourth made it 11-1.
Roy Robles (1-0) struck out nine in five innings five five hits and three earned runs in the win.
Missouri Southern 4, Missouri Western 2, 10 inn.
Western nearly handed Missouri Southern its first home loss since 2019, though a late rally helped the Lions to a 4-2 extra-innings win.
Alex Crouch opened the scoring with a double in the third to score Gonzalez, who finished with two hits.
Southern tied the the game at one in the fifth.
Western capitalized on a bad throw on a pickoff attempt, allowing Tsui to race home and take a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth.
With two outs in the nine, Clay Milas sent an RBI double to the wall in left center, scoring Matt Miller to send the game to extras.
In the 10th, Tommy Stevenson walked off with a two-run home run for the 4-2 win.
Western's Jacob Weirich allowed just two hits and no earned runs in six innings, walking five against nine strikeouts. Jacob Standridge took the loss, allowing three runs and four hits in three innings.