Missouri Western Baseball has had a rough start to the season, sitting at 3-8 prior to a doubleheader home opener against Minot State on Friday.
The Griffons were hoping to turn things around, but neither game went according to plan. The Griffons were swept, losing 8-5 in game one and were the victims of a no-hitter and 10-0 loss in the second.
Game one was back and forth, as Minot State used three hits in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, which was short-lived.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Griffons led off with two singles to set up second baseman Colby Tam’s three-run home run to left-center field, giving Western a 3-2 lead.
Minot State struck back with a two-run double from Jackson Poko in the top of the fifth inning to regain the lead, 4-3. Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Griffons had runners on second and third base. Josh Robinson ripped a single to right field. One run was scored, but Kobe Cummings was thrown out at the plate. The game was tied 4-4 with an exciting finish brewing.
However, Minot State scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to put the game away. Griffon pitcher Jake Gilbert had a difficult time controlling his pitches, hitting two batters and walking another in the ninth inning. Western would add a run in the bottom of the inning, but it was too little, too late.
Because it was a double-header, the second game was slated to be seven innings. The game was dominated by Minot State, highlighted by Noah Myhre who pitched a no-hitter.
Myhre was in rhythm the entire game, keeping Missouri Western hitters off-balance. The pitcher allowed only three base runners all game, walking two and hitting one with a pitch. Myhre had seven strikeouts in the game, including one out the side in the final inning.
Justin Wood was on the mound for the Griffons. He had been good in his last two starts, allowing three runs in 14 innings, but did not have his best stuff early in this game. Wood allowed the first five to reach and gave up five runs in the first inning. He would settle in after that, but still allowed seven runs in only four innings of work.
Western is now 3-10 on the season. The Griffons continue their four-game series with Minot State at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Spring Sports Complex.