Missouri Western will replace its top two coaches in 2022 after Northern State announced Friday it has hired Ashley Schilling as its next head coach.
Schilling had been the assistant at Western for three years.
The Griffons are also wrapping up a search for their own head coach following Jen Bagley Trotter’s departure earlier this month.
“I am thrilled to be the next head coach of the Northern State softball team,” Schilling said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Jenny Fuller and the bricks she laid for this successful program. I am excited to get to know each and every player, and start our preparation for the 2022 season.”
In her three seasons with the Griffons, MWSU went 78-46 overall. They advanced to the MIAA Tournament in 2019 and 2021 and the NCAA Central Region Tournament in 2019. Schilling acted as the Griffons’ recruiting coordinator in 2021.
“We are excited to add Ashley Schilling to the NSU family,” Northern State University Interim Director of Athletics Terri Holmes said in a statement. “She has had the opportunity to work with some of the best coaches in Division II and will immediately bring a new vision and level of energy to NSU softball. She is a former NSIC softball player; combining that with coaching in the MIAA, she will help drive us to the next level in the NSIC. We would like to thank the softball committee for all of their hard work in this search.”
Prior to her time in St. Joseph, Schilling was an assistant coach at Cincinnati Christian University. Schilling played collegiately at Minnesota Duluth, a conference rival of Northern State.
