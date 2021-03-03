The MIAA Tournament just became much bigger for the Missouri Western men.
The Griffons debuted at No. 6 in the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings released Wednesday. The NCAA previously released eight teams considered 'under consideration' prior to unveiling a ranking system the week of Selection Sunday.
The Griffons weren't included in any of the previous groups.
Northwest Missouri State, the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament, was ranked as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region with a regular-season record of 21-1. Northwest has been the top seed in the regional the past four years.
NSIC regular season and Tournament champion Northern State (18-1) is ranked second. The NSIC held their tournament last week.
Washburn, the No. 2 seed in the MIAA tourney, is ranked third with a 16-6 record. No. 4 Wayne State (11-6) advanced to the NSIC semifinals before having their tournament ended by COVID-19 protocol.
Minnesota State Moorhead (10-4) is ranked fifth. The Dragons moved on due to Wayne State's cancelation and lost to Northern State in the NSIC Championship.
Missouri Western currently holds the final spot in the tournament field having won five of six games to end the regular season.
Missouri Southern, No. 4 seed in the MIAA, and Upper Iowa hold the No. 7 and 8 rankings.
The field for the NCAA Division II Tournament will be announced Sunday.