MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four times in one calendar year, the Missouri Western men avoided defeat and watched a rivalry build with Washburn.
The Ichabods reversed roles Friday night in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament, leading by as much 30 in the opening half and rolling the Griffons 101-72 at Bearcat Arena.
“They were efficient in every area of the game and they kicked our butt. That’s what it is,” Western coach Will Martin said. “At the end of the day they knocked us in the chin, and we’ve had a tough chin all year, but they just kept battling and we didn’t have a response. Tonight, we just didn’t have it.”
The Ichabods opened the game by making nine 3-pointers in the first half, capitalizing on a Griffon team that had All-MIAA point guard Tyrell Carroll (ankle) for just five minutes Friday. When Washburn wasn’t firing from deep, All-MIAA guard Tyler Gieman found the paint and his teammates at will. He carved up Western for 21 points, 12 assists and five rebounds.
Washburn’s Jalen Lewis added a career-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 6 of 9 from deep.
“He’s done a great job all year on teams’ best players. You miss that a lot,” Martin said of missing Carroll’s defense.
From the time it was tied at four three minutes in, the Ichabods (18-6) went on a 12-2 run to grab a near-permanent double-digit lead.
With a 23-15 lead in hand, Washburn went on an 18-0 lead in less than three minutes to go up 41-15. The Ichabods were 7-for-7 with three 3-pointers in that span.
“All credit to (Washburn). They played their butts off tonight,” Western junior Caleb Bennett said. “We’ve just gotta regroup, and hopefully we get into the regional and take full advantage of that.”
Bennett and Q Mays were the lone Griffons (14-10) to make a shot in the first 18 minutes, and Washburn led 57-29 at the half.
Western showed offensive sparks in the second half, making three 3-pointers in the first 2:30. Washburn answered each time and never allowed the lead to reach inside of 25.
Bennett finished with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting with three 3-pointers. Mays added 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting with four rebounds and four assists.
Alex John and Jaron Thames added 11 each. Reese Glover and Will Eames, who combined for 33 points in the last meeting, were limited. Eames scored just eight points with three rebounds, while Glover was held scoreless.
Western now awaits Sunday’s NCAA DII Tournament Selection Show. The Griffons entered the week ranked sixth in the Central Region, which would be the final spot in the Aberdeen, South Dakota, field. Missouri Southern, which was ranked seventh, lost in the MIAA quarterfinals while Minnesota State, ranked eighth, was idle.