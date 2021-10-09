KEARNEY, Neb. — Missouri Western was seemingly in the exact position it wanted.
Despite a potential scoring drive to end the first half being thwarted by a strip sack of quarterback Anthony Vespo, the Griffon defense forced an immediate three-and-out of No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney. Back in his own territory stood All-American returner Trey Vaval with a chance to strike or set up the Griffon offense to go to work.
But special team errors played a role for the third-straight week as Vaval fumbled the ball trying to hurdle two defenders, one of two fumbles in the second half by the sophomore from Blue Springs, and the Lopers turned those into 14 points and a 35-14 win Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
Arguably the nation’s top returner in 2019, Vaval’s first mistake led to the Lopers jumping out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Vaval’s second fumble came as he fielded a punt at his own 2-yard line and lost the ball, allowing UNK (5-1) to recover the ball in the end zone and take a 35-14 lead in the final minutes.
Western (2-4) appeared as if it would turn the tide from a two-game losing streak by forcing UNK quarterback T.J. Davis to fumble the ball on the opening possession. But the Griffon offense managed just five first downs in the first half and never threatened to score.
After a scoreless first quarter, Davis took advantage of short field position and a pass interference in the end zone with a 1-yard rushing touchdown and 7-0 halftime lead. The Griffons were driving to end the half before UNK strip-sacked Vespo.
A turn of events to start the second half led to Davis finding JerQon Conners for a 38-yard pass on an end-around flea flicker with a 5-yard touchdown following three plays later.
Freshman Reagan Jones played every snap at quarterback for Western in the second half and made an immediate impact by converting twice on fourth-and-9, the second a 25-yard rushing score to cut the deficit to 14-7.
But a pass interference on the next drive extended the Lopers’ stay on offense and led to Davis tossing a 31-yard score to Kylan Herrera for a 21-7 lead, and a 57-yard score on a pass to Michael Koch followed.
Jones responded with a touchdown pass to Tra James with 8:09 remaining, and Western recovered the ensuing onside kick if not for an offsides penalty.
Jones threw interceptions on consecutive plays, the first of which was fumbled back to the Griffons, to end the game.
The Griffons limited Davis to just 257 total yards, his lowest output of the season, with 86 yards coming on the ground. He was fueled by the four passes over 30 yards.
Western was held under 100 yards passing for the second-straight week after tallying nearly 500 through the air in Week 4. Vespo finished 7 of 15 for 41 yards while Jones held the same line for 53 yards while rushing eight times for 99 yards. The Griffons ran 33 times for 171 yards as a team.
