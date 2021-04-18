As her final season came to a close at Northwest Missouri State, Jaelyn Haggard came to realization of how her next move would feel.
Without a physical therapy program in Maryville, the former Central Indian was forced to move on to complete her studies. That meant entering the transfer portal and welcoming other coaches to begin reaching out to the 2018 MIAA Freshman of the Year.
“That was a weird experience,” Haggard recalls. “It felt like some underlying betrayal to have all these coaches reach out to you again.
“I knew Missouri Western was an option.”
After a few weeks in the transfer portal, with one year of eligibility remaining, Haggard officially accepted the opportunity to finish her career at Missouri Western under Candi Whitaker. However, it was kept mum for more than a month as Haggard awaited acceptance into the Physical Therapist Assistant Program, which only allows as many as 30 students per year.
“That was the most stressful two months I think I’ve ever had,” Haggard said with a laugh. “I was impatient and giddy that whole time. It all worked out for the best.”
The letter finally arrived Friday, and she officially made the decision official on social media.
“Within two weeks of being in the portal, I had talked to Coach Whitaker two or three times, went on a visit, had dinner, had a bonfire at the house with the team,” Haggard said. “I fit right in, and the girls were really welcoming. So far, so good. I’m really excited, and they’re gonna be a lot of fun to play with.”
On the outside, Haggard knows the move will be seen as one that entails crossing enemy lines. To her, it’s returning home to finish school with the added bonus of playing basketball. Her family lives three minutes from MWSU Fieldhouse, which will make for easier travels for extended family and grandparents to see her play one final time.
Haggard started 81 games in her four seasons at Northwest and was the program’s first MIAA Freshman of the Year. She ended her career with 256 3-pointers, the all-time record in program history. Her 74 made as a junior are third all-time. She also ranks third in career free-throw percentage at 82.8%.
Haggard’s 3-point ability will provide an immediate spark for the Griffons, with her 51 made 3-pointers last season doubling the highest mark from Western. Haggard’s 9.3 points per game were more than any player from Western, which will welcome in a current class of six players while returning All-MIAA forward Corbyn Cunningham from injury.
Having played against Whitaker, who has long been a vocal fan of Haggard, she’s confident has the plan to help her fit in.
“I kinda know what to expect as far as strategy or how they play,” Haggard said. “She has this foundation of my experience and how that’s gonna mold me into the role they’re gonna need from me. She’s really passionate about the game, and I’m excited to see how we connect.”
While some work is already underway, Haggard’s final season looks to be a true swansong. Often playing in front of just 20% capacity crowds, the hometown kid has a strong chance of playing in packed arenas with her full family on hand to cap her career.
Only this time, those in black and gold will be on her side.
“There’s so much more on the line, it’s gonna make me play better,” Haggard said.” I’ll have more fun knowing I’m in my hometown.
“I’m blessed with the opportunity, and I’m gonna take the advantage and run with it for one more year. ... Putting on a different uniform and being in that gym, knowing my whole family, friends and support group will be in the stands, hopefully packed, that moment’s gonna be surreal.”
