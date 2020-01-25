Led by freshman Jaron Thames and his ability to always be in the right place, Missouri Western recorded its seventh straight home victory with an 81-75 win Saturday against Nebraska-Kearney at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Thames scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and three assists without a turnover or foul. Thames scored 18 of those points after half, including 15 of the team’s final 28.
“He’s gotta get tougher, but boy that boy showed up late tonight,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “I’m in his ear chirping all the time. What I love is it doesn’t affect him.
It was Thames’ dunk with 4:28 to play that put Western (9-11, 5-4 MIAA) up by 11 points.
Over the next two-plus minutes, Nebraska-Kearney (12-7, 6-4) strung together a 9-0 run to get back within two points with more than two minutes to play.
“They found a way to come back. They’re a great team,” Baker said. “They’re a regional-caliber. Opponent. That’s a good win. Those are the wins this programs needs to take that next big step.”
Thames ended the run with back-to-back jumpers in the paint, and the Griffons made their free throws down the stretch to escape with a win.
“I missed a couple easy bunnies in the first half, but they told me to stay aggressive and they’d fall in the second half,” Thames said. “My coaches are always on me, but I need that. It makes me play better.”
The Griffons fell behind 17-9 in the first half thanks to an 8-0 run by UNK, but a 3-pointer by Tyus Millhollin sparked a 9-0 Griffon run to give Western a lead. Millhollin finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers. The Griffons went into the half up 37-34.
Western led by as much as 12 in the second half with 5:16 to play before moving to 7-0 at home, though it had a chance to slip away. In the final minute, Millhollin backed up a missed free throw with a two-point lead with a steal at the other end to put the game out of reach with two made free throws.
“That’s scary. That’s what can happen if your guys don’t stay into it,” Wicks said. “Experience doesn’t have to win you games, execution does. We executed, but we almost lacked the maturity to finish the game. Mature teams learn how to finish by being locked in to the next possession.”
Tyrell Carroll added 13 points and seven assists, while Beau Baker contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Will Eames came up one point shy of a double-double with nine and 14.
Both teams combined for just sixteen turnovers, including just seven by Western.
Morgan Soucie led UNK with 34 points and 19 rebounds on 13-of-17 shooting.
Nebraska-Kearney women 60, Missouri Western 57
A pair of MIAA’s top contenders showed just that on the defensive end, though it was the Lopers’ efforts that allowed them to sneak out a one-possession win, ending the Griffons’ unbeaten home record with a 60-57 victory.
The Griffons fell behind 9-1 in the opening minutes and trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, shooting just 27% in the frame.
The second quarter didn’t see an improved effort from the field, though the Griffons (14-4, 6-3) were able to take a lead and eventually trail by two at half after back-to-back Loper 3-pointers. Western opened the frame with an 11-2 run to lead 22-18, though UNK (19-2, 8-2) backed it up with a 10-2 run.
Anastacia Johnson scored 15 of her 20 points in the final 13:57, including a go-ahead bucket with 3:06 left in the third, though UNK led 40-39 ahead of the final stanza.
The Griffons briefly led in the fourth before UNK made five straight shots to go ahead 51-44. Johnson cut the lead to two in the final minute with an and-one, and Kelsey Sanger made just one of two free throws with three seconds to play.
Kylee Williams’ last ditch effort was off the mark as the Lopers celebrated a win.
Johnson scored her career-high on 9-of-15 shooting to go with six rebounds and three steals. Corbyn Cunnngham added another double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Haley Simental (17) and Brooke Carlson (16) combiend for 33 points for the Lopers.
The Griffons are back in action Thursday at Central Oklahoma with a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.