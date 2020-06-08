The list of qualities Will Martin’s team stands for is lengthy.
Together or separate, the Griffon men’s basketball team wants to spread love. They hope for peace and equal opportunities for every human being.
Right now, in this moment, they want to stand for something more than ever.
“My team truly loves each other, and they stand for something,” said Will Martin, who is entering his first year as head coach of the Griffons. “Being their head coach is so humbling because each hour of each day I’m able to learn more about what each individual guy stands for, but also what we stand collectively for as a team.”
The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month brought to light the issues of systemic racism and injustice that black Americans have battled for centuries. The sports world has reacted since, from Patrick Mahomes’ powerful ‘Black Lives Matter’ message to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and other NBA stars leading peaceful protests.
Not long after news of Floyd’s death spread across the world, Martin called a team meeting to discuss the current state of racial divide with his team and open dialogue among his guys.
“The most important thing for me and my staff was creating an open and safe space for our guys to have dialogue. We prefaced with the fact that we don’t have all the answers,” Martin said. “I told the guys there’s no blueprint for this, but we wanna create an open and safe space. We want to talk about these things, we don’t wanna hide from them.
“We don’t wanna fall victim to silencing.”
From the conversation came a unified message — stand for something. A group of players and coaches from three different countries and altering socioeconomic backgrounds doesn’t want to just address the issue but also take a step toward change.
“If we don’t decide as a squad, as a team, as a country, as a unified force to be part of the solution, the problem is only gonna persist,” Martin said. “When you talk about racism, injustice and hatred that goes on in this country and this world, it’s getting a lot of attention over the course of the last week, but this is something that’s been going on for centuries.”
Martin’s squad is doing more than posting hashtags and meeting as a team. A group of different ethnicities and upbringings, they’ve challenged themselves to start with education about the topics and listening in conversation.
“I believe we’ve been given two ears and one mouth for a reason. I’m challenging my guys and my staff to listen more than we speak,” Martin said. “Once you gain that knowledge from what you’ve heard and the information you’ve gathered, you have the responsibility, if you so feel, to speak out on that. I believe we’re at a point now where if you feel like you have something to say and you choose not to, you’re condoning the problem.”
The education and listening won’t stop anytime soon, though. Whenever the basketball student-athletes are welcomed back, Martin’s planned to bring in leaders from outside the university to speak to his team. From different political views and different walks of life, the Griffons intend to become educated on voting, legislation, and different steps that can lead to change and equality.
And as Martin’s team looks to the outside for answers, Martin notes that maybe the outside can instead look in his locker room. Regardless of race, ethnicity or where his players come from, all Martin sees is love. It’s a commonality in athletics across the nation, and possibly where a solution lies.
“When you walk into our locker room or a practice or a game, what you see is love, peace, equal opportunity, shared sacrifices and shared sufferings,” Martin said. “That’s not always represented in society. We have a hope as a squad that society can represent that. What do we do to be part of a solution to that?
“We have to represent the light so maybe, just maybe, society can mimic that. We have a hope they can.”