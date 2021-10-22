(RV) Pittsburg State (5-2) at Missouri Western (3-4)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spratt Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
The Griffon offense scored in the first half last week for the 1st time in 3 weeks in a 57-24 win against Northeastern State. MWSU managed just 3 offensive TDs and settled for 5 FGs. Backup QB Reagan Jones threw 1 TD pass to CJ Parks and caught a TD pass from Cooper Burton, who also returned a kick for a TD. MWSU averages 30 points but ranks just 9th with 137 yards rushing on average. Anthony Vespo is completing 63% of passes for 1,387 yards and 8 TDs but doesn’t have a TD the last 3 weeks. Tra James and Burton each have more than 400 yards receiving, and James ranks 5th with 495. Pitt State is 2nd in the MIAA in scoring defense at 18.3 points per game allowed while allowing the 2nd-fewest yards. Pitt is top 4 in passing and rushing defense with 9 INTs, 2nd most in the MIAA. Junior defensive end Keiondre Hall has made 11 tackles on the season with 4 TFLs and 2 sacks. P.J. Sarwiniski has 52 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 2 sacks. Three different players have multiple INTs, led by 3 from Dallis Flowers.
Advantage: PITT STATE
When PITT STATE has the ball
Quarterback Mak Sexton has completed 114 of 183 passes for 1,593 yards (227.6 ypg) and 13 touchdowns. He has an 8-4 record in 12 career starts for the Gorillas. Two different RBs combined for more than 100 yards in nearly equal time. Caleb Lewis and Tyler Adkins each have 3 rushing TDs. Jalen Martin is 3rd in the MIAA with 597 yards and 3 TDs receiving. Elijah Harris adds 458 yards and 6 TDs. MWSU plans to get back LB Evan Chohon, who leads the MIAA with 70 tackles (48 solo), after not playing last week. Kobe Cummings leads the MIAA with 6 INTs, including 3 last week. LB Terrance March also collected 2 INTs last week, including a TD return. But the Griffons rank 10th in scoring defense at more than 30 points per game with the MIAA’s worst pass defense. Opponents average 299 yards with 19 TD passes and MWSU has just 6 sacks.
Advantage: PITT STATE
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 35, Pitt State 21 — The Griffons jumped out to a 21-0 lead and led by as much as 28 in the second half behind 200 rushing yards and 3 TDs.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Pitt State 34, Missouri Western 14
2017 — Pitt State 26, Missouri Western 10
NOTABLE
The Gorillas won an exhibition matchup last fall, 20-7, holding MWSU without an offensive point. A kickoff return for a TD by Sam Webb were Western’s lone points. … The 2019 win ended a 6-game losing streak, and MWSU has lost the last 5 in St. Joe. … Western will honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 at halftime.
