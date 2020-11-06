Pittsburg State (0-1) at Missouri Western (0-1)
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spratt Stadium
Broadcast: NOW Channel 3; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, KMRN 1360 AM
When WESTERN has the ball
Sophomore quarterback Anthony Vespo will make his first start at Spratt Stadium as he makes his third collegiate start. Vespo went 16-for-25 for 143 passing yards last week. Cooper Burton was the top receiver with four catches for 54 yards. Jared Scott scored the only touchdown against UCA on the opening drive and ran nine times for 37 yards. Western’s four projected offensive lineman combined for six career starts. Pitt State allowed Kearney to score on all 5 red zone trips last week. The Gorillas recovered two fumbles but gave up 287 yards rushing.
Advantage: WESTERN
When PITT STATE has the ball
Sophomore quarterback Mak Sexton had a strong season debut vs. UNK, passing for a career high 398 yards and three touchdowns. Sexton's passing total was the fifth-highest in school history. Redshirt freshmen wide receivers Christian Carter and Dylan White both enjoyed 100-yard receiving games with a touchdown each in their first career games for the Gorillas. Senior running back Tyler Adkins scored his 16th career touchdown of his career against the Lopers, rushing for 71 yards. For the Griffons, senior linebacker Evan Chohon paced the Griffons in 2019 with 94 tackles and corralled six last week. Tristan Davis led the Griffons with nine tackles. Western’s secondary of Sam Webb and D.J. Sturgis struggled against two lengthy UCA receivers without much of a pass rush as Arnold Crayton and CJ Ravenell missed due to injury. If the Griffons force a punt, they’ll have All-American Trey Vaval waiting to return.
Advantage: PITT STATE
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 35, Pittsburg State 21 — Five different Griffons scored with two tight end touchdowns and three other rushing scores in Nov. 2, 2019. Western ran 90 plays to Pitt State’s 63 and totaled 468 yards.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Pitt State 34, Missouri Western 14
2017 — Pitt State 26, Missouri Western 10
2016 — Pitt State 55, Missouri Western 47
2015 — Pitt State 31, Missouri Western 27
2014 — Pitt State 23, Missouri Western 13
NOTABLE
Missouri Western hasn’t opened a season with two-straight losses since 2000, racking up a 17-3 record in that time.