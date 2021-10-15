Northeastern State (2-4) at Missouri Western (2-4)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spratt Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
After a 4-game stretch of being 1 of the best offenses in Division II, the Griffons went 6 quarters without an offensive touchdown before 2 touchdowns in the 2nd half last week in a loss to UNK. The Griffons have just 21 points the last 2 weeks after scoring 41 at Washburn, and that prompted a halftime switch from sophomore QB Anthony Vespo to freshman Reagan Jones a week ago. Jones completed 7 of 15 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown pass to Traveon James while adding 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Griffons haven’t passed for more than 100 yards the last 2 weeks. The RiverHawks defense is led by Marques Williams, who is 5th in the nation averaging seven solo tackles per game, and is second in the MIAA. He is averaging 10.6 total tackles per game, which is 16th best nationally. Taoheed Karim is second in the MIAA with six pass breakups.
Advantage: WESTERN
When UNK has the ball
NSU’s Mark Wheeland leads the MIAA with 7 touchdown catches this season and has 100-plus yards each of the last 3 games. The junior is ranked 16th nationally in touchdowns and 40th with 482 receiving yards. Northeastern State is one three teams nationally that have not lost a fumble this season. Keon Moore rushed for an 84-yard TD last week, which is the longest in the MIAA last year. Isaiah Davis has two 100-yard games on the ground. Missouri Western allows 296.3 passing yards per game, third-most in the MIAA. Evan Chohon leads the nation averaging eight solo tackles per game, and is sixth nationally with 11.7 tackles per outing. DJ Stirgus is fifth nationally and paces the MIAA with 1.7 average pass deflections per game.
Advantage: WESTERN
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 58, NSU 23 — The Griffons scored 30 points in the 1st quarter and 44 before halftime. Western ran for 371 yards in the win.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Missouri Western 66, NSU 16
2017 — Missouri Western 65, NSU 17
NOTABLE
MWSU head coach Matt Williamson and NSU head Coach J.J. Eckert faced each other as players of the programs they lead back in 1994 and 1995. … This week serves as Homecoming for MWSU. … The Griffons have won the last four contests and 6 of the last 7 by 30-plus, winning all 10 meetings between the 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.