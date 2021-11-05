Central Missouri (3-6) at Missouri Western (4-5)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spratt Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
Freshman QB Reagan Jones made the most of his 1st career start last week, completing 12 of 16 passes for 181 yards and 1 TD with another 159 yards on 17 rushes for 3 TDs. The Griffons ran for a season-high 417 yards with 6 rushes averaging more than 5 yards per carry for more than 30 yards. Brandon Hall and Travon Harris rushed for TDs. Cooper Burton (90) and CJ Parks (76) led the receiving efforts, with Burton scoring his 4th receiving TD of the year. Burton is 5th in the MIAA with 652 yards receiving. The UCM defense is led by Codie Bell, who has 57 tackles to rank 5th in the MIAA. Chima Dunga leads the Mules with 7.5 TFLs and Cale Miller has 2 sacks. Duan Clayton II and Aundra Gilbert combine for 13 PBUs, and three Mules have multiple INTs. UCM gives up nearly 200 yards rushing per game and allows 30 points per game, also ranking second-to-last in pass defense.
Advantage: WESTERN
When UCM has the ball
UCM QB Logan Twehous is 2nd in the MIAA in total offense, totaling 2,240 yards and 157 rushing for an average of just under 300 yards per game. He has thrown 21 TDs against just 5 INTs. Koby Wilkerson leads the rushing efforts with 462 yards and 6 TDs, while Cameron Saunders leads the MIAA with 1,110 yards receiving and 8 TDs on 20.9 yards per reception. He is second in all of D-II. Arkell Smith adds 539 yards and 7 TDs receiving. Senior LB Evan Chohon leads the MIAA and Western with 11 tackles per game, totaling 88 on the year with 5.5 TFLs. Kobe Cummings is 3rd in the nation with 6 INTs. The Griffons have forced just 6 sacks but lead the MIAA with 11 INTs despite the lowest-ranked pass defense (291 ypg). MWSU allows 434 yards and 32.2 points per game.
Advantage: UCM
LAST TIME OUT
No. 21 UCM 48, Missouri Western 45 — The Griffons rallied from a 31-point deficit with four touchdowns in the final 9 minutes, ultimately missing a FG in overtime and losing on a walk-off FG.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 20 UCM 51, Missouri Western 14
2017 — UCM 66, Missouri Western 44
NOTABLE
UCM has won the last 5 meetings after losing 4-straight in the series. … Missouri Western will celebrate Senior Day for eight players. … A loss by Western would guarantee a sub-.500 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.