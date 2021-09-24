Missouri Western (2-1) at (RV) Washburn (2-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yager Stadium; Topeka, Kansas
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
The Griffons have proven to be a different team before and after halftime on offense. Western’s offense has scored just 24 points in the first half and 58 after halftime. Griffon running backs have produced a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games with Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. (100) and Brandon Hall (130). The Griffons also produced their first 100-yard receiver with the six-catch, 127-yard performance from Traveon James last week. Cooper Burton leads the Griffons with 15 catches and tops the MIAA with 294 yards. Western averages more than 440 yards per game and has QB Anthony Vespo coming off his best game, a three-TD, 308-yard performance. Washburn ranks 2nd in totalen defense at 291 yards and fourth in scoring at 16.7 points per game. The Ichabods allowed just 22 total points in their first 2 games against Lincoln and UCM, a combined 0-5, before a 28-24 loss to UNK last week. Jacob Anderson leads Washburn with 13 tackles, and Laden Urban has four sacks on the season. Three different Ichabods have tallied an interception. Senior safety K.J. Turner, a third-team All-MIAA pick in 2019, is ineligible in the first half due to a targeting penalty against UNK.
Advantage: WESTERN
When WASHBURN has the ball
Thanks to a 76-point outing against Lincoln in the opener, the Ichabods lead the MIAA in scoring at 43 points per game. They are led by Mitch Schurig at QB, the son of head coach Craig Schurig. He has thrown for 732 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions with at least one each game. James Letcher Jr. is one of the most dangerous players in the MIAA with 258 yards receiving and two scores. Jace Williams, also a basketball player at Washburn, is receiving NFL looks and has two TD catches this year. Taylon Peters is among the leading rushers with 251 yards and three scores. Much like the Western offense, the Griffon defense has also been a different story in the second half. The Griffons are outscoring opponents 72-23 after halftime. Evan Chohon leads the MIAA in tackles with 39. D.J. Stirgus is tops in the MIAA with nine pass breakups while Kobe Cummings is just one of three players with multiple INTs and one of three players with a pick-six.
Advantage: WASHBURN
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 46, Washburn 21 — The Griffons ran for 285 yards on 6.5 yards per carry while Sam Webb tallied two INTs and forced a fumble. Western scored on its first two drives and scored 36 points in the first half in 2019.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Western 38, Washburn 7
2017 — Washburn 34, Western 24
NOTABLE
The Griffons have outscored the Ichabods 84-28 in the last two meetings, though quarterback Mitch Schurig didn’t play in the ‘19 game. MWSU is 13-12 all-time in Washburn. The Griffons are 11-1 in their last 12 games away from St. Joe.
