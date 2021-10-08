Missouri Western (2-3) at 22 Nebraska-Kearney (4-1)
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ron & Carol Cope Stadium; Kearney, Nebraska
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
Anthony Vespo is averaging 252 yards per game with 8 TDs and 4 interceptions, though Reagan Jones has appeared at QB in each game and played much of the second half last week. He directs an offense that is at 29 points and 404 yards per game. Traveon James (408 yards, 3 TDs) and Cooper Burton (379 yards and 2 TDs) lead the receiving corps with Brandon Hall and Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. combining for just over 100 yards per game. Darius Swanson (44) continues to lead the team in tackles. The defense has forced six turnovers.
Advantage: WESTERN
When UNK has the ball
T.J. Davis continues to put up Harlon Hill Trophy-numbers. He is college football's top rushing QB (643 yards) while ranking seventh in D2 in pass efficiency (176.8). As a unit, the Lopers rank in the MIAA’s top two in eight different categories including rushing yards per game (274), time of possession (34:26) and third-down conversion rate (53%). Michael Koch is tied for third in the MIAA with 4 TD catches. Evan Chohon is among the best tacklers in Division II this fall, currently with 64. He had 17 stops vs. Northwest and 18 at Fort Hays. Senior corner Sam Webb, a 2019 first-team All-MIAA selection, has 12 tackles and four pass breakups with junior safety Kobe Cummings at 36 tackles and three INT's for 87 return yards and a TD. Finally, sophomore reserve corner Trey Vaval is among the nation's top punt and pick returners. He earned 2019 first-team All-MIAA honors and brought back 85 yards for six points in the loss to UNK.
Advantage: UNK
LAST TIME OUT
Nebraska-Kearney 49, Missouri Western 21 — The Griffons allowed 3 TDs of 50-plus yards and nearly 600 yards of offense as their playoff hopes ended with a loss in Week 10.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Missouri Western 25, UNK 17
2017 — UNK 14, Missouri Western 3
NOTABLE
Western head coach Matt Williamson made his coaching debut in Kearney, Nebraska, in ‘17. … UNK and MWSU were supposed to meet last fall but COVID protocols within the MWSU program canceled the game.
