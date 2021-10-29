Missouri Western (3-5) at Missouri Southern (3-5)
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fred G. Hughes Stadium; Joplin, Missouri
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones led back-to-back scoring drives in the second half last week against Pittsburg State, tallying 142 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-11 passing with 77 yards rushing and a TD. He came on for sophomore Anthony Vespo, who has completed just 51% of passes with just 1 game of more than 100 yards the past 4 weeks. Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. is 2nd in the MIAA with 7 rushing TDs. Cooper Burton (70.3 ypf) and Traveon James (67 ypg) rank in the top 10 in the MIAA in receiving, combining for 1,1000 yards and 7 TDs. For Southern, Dylan Bolden is 1 of 5 players in Division II with 2 INTs returned for a touchdown this season. He ranks 2nd in the nation with 5 INTs. Richard Jordan Jr leads the MIAA in total tackles and tackles for a loss.
Advantage: MO SOUTHERN
When MO SOUTHERN has the ball
Nathan Glades ranks 3rd in the MIAA in rushing with 605 yards and 5 TDs. Dawson Herl has completed 58% of passes for 1,585 yards and 9 TDs. Southern leads the MIAA in the fewest turnovers lost. Brian Boyd Jr. leads Southern with 524 yards on 31 catches with 6 TDs, second-most in the MIAA. Evan Chohon leads the Western defense with a team-high 73 tackles including a pair of pass breakups and quarterback hurries. Kobe Cummings is tied for the D-II lead in interceptions with 6. CJ Ravenell leads the Griffons with two sacks. Western has allowed 30-plus points six times.
Advantage: MO SOUTHERN
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 43, Missouri Southern 34 — Wyatt Steigerwald threw 3 TDS and Markel Smith ran for 136 yards and 2 TDs as the Griffons forced 3 turnovers.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Missouri Western 33, Missouri Southern 10
2017 — Missouri Western 45, Missouri Southern 7
NOTABLE
Missouri Western has won 7-straight games in the series. … A loss would guarantee a sub-.500 season for either team.
