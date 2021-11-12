Missouri Western (5-5) at Lincoln (0-9)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Dwight T. Reed Stadium; Jefferson City, Missouri
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM
When WESTERN has the ball
The Griffons have rushed for over 750 yards and 13 TDs the last 2 weeks and jumped to 3rd in the MIAA in rushing. Western ran for 412 yards in Week 9 and 343 in Week 10, toting better than 7 yards per carry. Freshman QB Reagan Jones has thrown for more than 500 yards and 1 TD with more than 200 yards and 4 TDs on the ground in his two starts. Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. is 3rd in the MIAA with 9 TDs on the ground while Brandon Hall is 5th with 553 yards rushing. Cooper Burton is 5th in the MIAA with 693 yards receiving, and Traveon James has 611 yards.Elliott Albert leads Lincoln with 71 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 INTs and 6 PBYs. Cody Bagby has made 43 tackles, forced a fumble and totaled a team-high 7.5 TFLs. Lincoln ranks last in the MIAA in total, scoring and rushing defense
Advantage: WESTERN
When LINCOLN has the ball
Lincoln QB Zamar Brake is averaging 196.8 yards per game and has thrown 13 touchdown passes with 4 interceptions on the year. Hosea Franklin, a 2019 All-American, has scored 7 touchdowns on the year while gaining 690 yards. Winston Ausmer leads the receiving corps with 33 grabs for 531 yards and 6 scores. Evan Chohon leads MWSU with 98 tackles, good for 2nd in the MIAA, and 7.5 TFLs. Kobe Cummings (72 tackles) and Devan Burrell (42 tackles) also lead the Griffons defense. Cummings has intercepted 6 passes and broken up five more.
Advantage: WESTERN
LAST TIME OUT
Missouri Western 71, Lincoln 8 — The Griffons ended the 2019 season with a blowout win. The Griffons ran for 350 yards and 5 TDs, and Anthony Vespo threw for 240 yards and 3 TDs.
RECENT HISTORY
2011 — Missouri Western 81, Lincoln 20
2010 — Missouri Western 81, Lincoln 14
NOTABLE
Western is 4-0 all-time against Lincoln, scoring at least 45 and allowing 20 or fewer points each meeting. … With a win and Emporia loss, the Griffons will finish 5th in the MIAA at 6-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.