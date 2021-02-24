Some of the nation’s top Division II men’s basketball teams will return to downtown St. Joseph to open the 2021 season.
Small College Basketball announced the SCB National Hall of Fame Classic will return to Civic Arena to begin the 2021 basketball season with eight games in two days spanning Nov. 6 and 7.
The event took place in St. Joe in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 version was canceled due to COVID-19.
"We are thrilled with the quality of teams, along with another impressive, highly qualified Hall of Fame Induction Class," said John McCarthy, founder of Small College Basketball. "For those that enjoy NCAA Division II basketball, these teams and these matchups will be a real treat.”
The field will feature three teams from the northwest Missouri region and four teams currently ranked in the top 15 in the nation.
Missouri Western and No. 1 Northwest Missouri State will see extra Missouri flare from Rockhurst in the 2020 field. Another Central Region foe, No. 8 Northern State, will join the field at Civic Arena for the second time.
No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) and No. 15 Alabama-Huntsville will also participate, as will Seattle Pacific and Embry-Riddle (FL).
“We are thrilled with the continued growth and recognition this tournament has commanded since arriving in St. Joseph in 2018,” said Missouri Western Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Josh Looney. “Through the support of the NCAA and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, this has become the premier in-season tournament in NCAA Division II. Missouri Western is proud to host and elevate Division II basketball in our city.”
The event will begin Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. with a matchup between Seattle Pacific and Alabama-Huntsville, followed by Rockhurst and St. Thomas Aquinas. Northwest Missouri State will meet Northern State at 5:30 p.m., followed by Missouri Western vs. Embry-Riddle in the nightcap.
Sunday, Nov. 7, will feature Northern State vs. Rockhurst, Alabama-Huntsville vs. Embry-Riddle, Northwest vs. Seattle Pacific and Missouri Western vs. St. Thomas Aquinas.
The tournament has been ruled exempt by NCAA Division II, allowing teams participating to go over the limit of 30 possible games.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted during a ceremony Friday, Nov. 5, at the Missouri Theatre. There will not be a class of 2021 named.
The event is just the latest in St. Joseph’s attempt to continue to bring high-profile basketball events downtown. Missouri Western also recently hosted the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic at Civic Arena, while the 2023 and 2024 Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships will take place in St. Joe. St. Joseph City Council has also addressed possible improvements to the arena, which could total around $25 million.
“We are honored that the Division II Men's College Basketball season will once again tip off here in St. Joseph with another outstanding national field,” said Brett Esely, Executive Director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “... We look forward to continuing to raise our city's profile as a small college basketball destination."