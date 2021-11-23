After three tournaments at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic will not return in 2022.
Small College Basketball announced the 2022 SCB Tip Off Classic will be moving to Lakeland, Florida. The tournament will be held in Jenkins Fieldhouse on the campus of Florida Southern College. Games will be played on Saturday Nov. 5 and Sunday Nov. 6.
The 2022 event will be expanding to 10 teams, which will still include Northwest Missouri State.
The event was held in St. Joseph in November of 2018, ‘19 and ‘21, with the event canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
