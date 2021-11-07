Missouri Western senior guard Q Mays and sophomore guard Reese Glover combined for 49 points, Caleb Bennett went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and the Griffons fended off No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas for a 93-82 win in the final game Sunday at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Civic Arena.
Mays finished with 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting while Glover made 8 of 14 3-pointers for 24 points.
Bennett added 19 points while Jaron Thames chipped in 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench.
Western (1-1) made 18 of 30 3-pointers as a team and shot 57% from the field while battling a constant full-court press from the Spartans (1-1).
“The trust of our guys, that’s what prefrontal cortex of my brain right now,” Western coach Will Martin said. “All game they believed in getting us into oursets, taking care of the basketball and trusting the paint touch, kickout, plus-ones.”
Western led much of the night, grabbing a 15-point lead at 73-58 with 10:05 to play. But the Spartans chipped away by getting stops and turnovers to pull within five with 2:08 to play.
From there, the Spratans missed their final five shots. Mays finished a layup and the subsequent free throw after being fouled with 43 seconds left to seal the game.
“As a team, we’ve responded to everything that’s been put our way this year by the coaches, by each other,” Glover said. “This win today was a response to yesterday because we trusted the whole 40 minutes and got out with the win.”
St. Thomas Aquinas was led by 21 points from Osbel Caraballo.
No. 1 Northwest 68,
No. 15 Northern State 55
No. 1 Northwest Missouri State battled back in the second half to clinch a 68-55 season-opening victory Saturday over No. 15 Northern State. The game was a rematch of last season’s Central Region championship, an overtime victory by the Bearcats.
Northern State went on a 16-3 run to take a 20-16 lead with nearly seven minutes to play in the opening half, and pushed the margin to eight with its largest lead of the game at 30-22.
Northwest sophomore forward Wes Dreamer finished with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor, nabbing three rebounds.
Trevor Hudgins finished with a game-high 22 points. Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Embry-Riddle 83,
Missouri Western 77, OT
Missouri Western saw a 14-point lead in the waning minutes of the first half fade in Saturday’s season opener, falling 83-77 in overtime to Embry-Riddle in their opener Saturday.
The Griffons (0-1) made their first six 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes but made just 3 of their final 17 attempts. Mays scored 28 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Will Eames added 14 points and 17 rebounds.
No. 1 Northwest 64,
No. 21 Seattle-Pacific 59
Hudgins made 15 of 16 free throws and scored 27 points while Dreamer added a double-double in Sunday’s 64-59 win over Seattle Pacific.
Dreamer finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The teams combined for nine assists and 28 turnovers. Three Falcons finished in double digits, led by 19 points from Divant’e Moffitt.
