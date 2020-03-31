Over the course of 24 hours, from shortly before his interview began Friday until the hours after his hiring Saturday, Will Martin felt the love.
The sixth head men’s basketball coach in Missouri Western history, he is taking on a journey he admits he doesn’t have the answers to.
“I wasn’t prepared for this. Now, I was put in positions to be empowered for this moment, to be ready, but nothing prepares you,” Martin said during his introductory press conference Monday.
“I do feel like because of the experience that I’ve had and the high level of coaches that have invested in me that I will be able to do the job, that I will know how to ask for help, I will know how to seek help, I will know how to work with others. Because of that, I think that I’m ready to be a coach here.”
He also has the benefit of taking over a train that he’s helped conduct for the last two years as an assistant.
“The only way that the momentum stops is if people start jumping off the train. So, we gotta make sure that everyone stays on board this train,” Martin emphasized.
At 11:17 a.m. Thursday, just 24 hours after losing his head coach, redshirt junior-to-be Caleb Bennett posted a photo of Martin with the caption ‘Protect Looney.’ Teammates would follow suit through the course of the next 24 hours, not knowing Martin was interviewing Friday morning.
“We started knowing Coach Will’s gonna be an option to take the job,” MIAA Freshman of the Year Will Eames said. “We all kinda rallied around that and showed our support for him through Twitter. I think it kinda worked.”
Dr. Josh Looney, Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics, added: “I noticed. To those guys, it didn’t get him the job, but it didn’t hurt either,” interjecting a laugh.
“Will earned it. I think it just goes into the culture. It’s another thing that you can put your finger on the support.”
Bennett, a Lafayette grad and transfer from Lehigh who sat out last season, has yet to play with a Griffons. However, he showed his new head coach how much he believes in the culture already.
“He’s already established himself as a leader. During that little gap, that period of 72 hours when we didn’t know who the next head coach was gonna be, Caleb was the leader of the group,” Martin said. “It wasn’t just supporting me on social media, it was group text messages, getting with any guy who happened to still be in town, doing all those things. It wasn’t prompted by anybody. He was the leader.
“To see those leadership abilities and that aptitude coming out already, it’s exciting to think about what we can do with this program with a leader like that.”
In the aftermath of Wicks leaving, Martin called after hesitation to let Looney know his purpose was to retain Western’s athletes. In return, Eames let Martin know he was the man the players wanted.
“I talked to him a little bit. He called me a couple times to keep me up. I was just, ‘Hoping you get it, praying for you.’ I’m just relieved he got it, happy he got it so we can continue to build on year three,” Eames said.
After the announcement Saturday evening, the basketball world from Anthony Davis to John Calipari and Danny Manning took to Twitter to congratulate the 31-year-old.
But the push to keep Martin in St. Joseph started far before.
“I think it all intertwines whether you’re an NBA superstar or you’re one of our guys, regardless of where you’re at on our roster. They all feel the same way about him,” said Looney.