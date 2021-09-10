Just minutes before he makes his final walk to the broadcast booth at Spratt Stadium, Dave Riggert’s continues to ring.
Some calls are from faces of the past reaching out with congratulations. Other texts and conversations are those awaiting him at his next stop in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
But this moment belongs to the 12-year Voice of the Griffons.
“There’s been a lot of emotions today — definitely more than I thought it would be,” Riggert said.
Standing on the visitor’s sideline, Riggert basks in the air on a picturesque night in St. Joseph. He watches as kickers and punters from Missouri Western and Fort Hays State undergo warm-ups, even sharing individual moments with players and coaches.
It’s part of his ritual to prepare for what he does prior to each football game. This time would be the last.
“Driving up (to Spratt Stadium), I kinda got teary eyed, to be honest,” Riggert said. “There were some emotions that started to hit like, ‘Wow, this is my final game here.’ I’ve been here for so long. It’s been such a great place to broadcast.
“I’ve had some great moments here on this field.”
It was a night to bask in the memories, with Western providing one final lasting image with a come-from-behind win against Fort Hays State, scoring 28 points in the second quarter of a 38-31 win.
Postgame interviews, clean-up and goodbyes kept him inside Spratt Stadium until midnight with a quick night’s rest separating him from a 15-hour drive to his new home as the Voice of James Madison Athletics.
It realizes a dream he always had, but not one he was sure would ever come.
“It’s been a goal of mine to have a Division I job, be a play-by-play guy for a Division I university. I honestly didn’t know if it was gonna happen,” Riggert said, noting that he was passed over for other jobs, and also said no to others. “I put my nose down, grinded and worked hard. I was content being here because I love Missouri Western.
“This one just absolutely feels right.”
Riggert was announced as the next Voice of the Dukes last Friday, one day after calling his final road football game at Central Oklahoma. JMU has become a staple in FCS football with eight playoff appearances the last 10 years with its second national championship coming in 2016. Nearly every other sport has competed in the NCAA Tournament in the last decade, including a memorable run to the Women’s College World Series semis this year.
Having never spent long periods of time on the East Coast, the jump is bringing plenty of excitement to the Superior, Nebraska, native who is a Nebraska alum and former sports director of Salina Media Group in Salina, Kansas.
“They’ve been so welcoming in Harrisonburg to where it just feels like the right time. The support there is unlike any other. It’s a rabid fan base, and I’m looking forward to that,” Riggert said. “It was just the right situation for me.”
But the move also comes with hurt, having to leave a community, university and region he has called home since 2009. He has seen the Mustangs win multiple MINK League titles. He’s been on hand for Chiefs training camp. He’s seen some of the greatest athletes the city has ever seen make state championship runs, even calling the 2016 Benton girls championship.
“It’s been a great community. I didn’t think I’d be here for 12 years, but I kinda fell in love with St. Joseph, Missouri Western and this region,” Riggert said. “Sports are always going to be a big part of this area.”
And while he’s grown close with student-athletes and coaches over his time through his weekly coaches show or through other interviews, those strengthened even more the past year.
He joined the university as the sports information director and director of marketing and communications after 11 years as the sports director for Eagle Radio, providing more time on campus around those in the department.
“That’s the part I’m having a really hard time with. Working at Missouri Western, I got to know them even more,” Riggert said. “I have to leave a wonderful group of student-athletes behind. I’ll have to do that at James Madison now.”
Riggert’s memories of his time in St. Joseph will go beyond what happened on the court, diamond or field. He witnessed Western’s 2012 MIAA Championship win and quarterfinal playoff run, the resurgence of men’s basketball and an overhaul of facilities and coaching.
“I’ve made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’ll get to take that with me no matter where I go,” Riggert said.
“In this business, you try to make an impact on people, lift people up to a different pedestal. I think I was able to do that here, and I feel good about the legacy I left behind.”
