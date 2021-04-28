Northwest's Andrea Zamurri was named the MIAA Men's Tennis Freshman of the Year and MIAA Player of the Year in the league's All-MIAA tennis honors released Wednesday.
Zamurri, a freshman from Rieti, Italy, is 15-0 heading into the MIAA Championship. He is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation with 10 straight-set wins.Zamurri has led the Bearcats to a current No. 23-national ranking and a No. 2 seed in the upcoming MIAA Championship May 1-2.
Six Bearcats earned men's tennis honors, including Agustin Velasco and Franco Oliva on the first team. Five Bearcats were named to the All-MIAA women's second and honorable mention teams.
Missouri Western received three second-team All-MIAA honors in Anya Chavez, Ioanna Lathouri and Karolina Ström.
