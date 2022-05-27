Northwest Missouri State sophomore Reece Smith won the national title in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships on Friday in Allendale, Michigan.
Smith becomes only the eighth Bearcat men's competitor to claim an outdoor national championship and the first to do it on the track. Northwest's previous seven outdoor national champions claimed crowns in field events.
Smith blew the field away Friday night with an NCAA Division II national championship record time of 8:33.64. Smith's time is the fifth-best ever recorded by a men's NCAA Division II runner at any meet.
Smith closed the last 400 meters in a blistering 61.07 seconds.
Notching his second outdoor All-America honor, Smith earned a fifth-place finish in the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championship meet in the steeplechase.
Smith also became the second NCAA national champion under the direction of head coach Brandon Masters. Last season, Hiba Mahgoub captured the women's 200-meter national championship as well.
Sophomore Kaylee Harp earned a spot in the finals of the women's 800-meter run by capturing a second-place finish in her heat on Friday. Harp notched a time of 2:09.42 to secure an automatic qualification to the finals. Harp's first-round time ranked as the sixth-best in the field on Friday.
Sophomore Bailey Blake placed fourth in opening heat in the first-round of the women's 800-meter run. Blake posted a time of 2:11.96, but failed to qualify for Saturday's final as she placed 17th in the first-round results.
Junior Sarah Prickett secured second-team All-America status in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Prickett placed sixth in her first-round heat with a time of 14.10, which ranked as the No. 12 time in the three first-round qualifying heats. Prickett did not qualify among the top nine times for Saturday's final.
The women's 4x400 relay squad of Bailey Blake, Chloe Saenz, Haley Luna and Kaylee Harp placed sixth in their heat with a time of 3:48.58. The Bearcat quartet placed 13th in the event and failed to qualify for Saturday's final.
The Bearcats will compete in three events on Saturday on the final day of competition at the 2022 national championship meet.
Dakota Schmidt will throw the javelin beginning at 9:30 a.m. Harp will run in the women's 800-meter final on Saturday at 2:55 p.m. Smith will look to claim another national crown in the men's 5,000-meter final at 4 p.m.
Griffons to compete for national titles
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Hanna Williams, Aniya Kollore and Savannah Simmons will compete in the women's 4x100-meter relay finals on Saturday.
After securing the fastest time among MIAA student-athletes in the preliminary round, Williams will also compete in the 400-meter dash finals on Saturday.
