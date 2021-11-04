With his third season in charge leading Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer turning into the program’s best year ever, Marc Gordon earned deserved recognition from his fellow coaches.
Gordon was named the MIAA Co-Coach of the Year alongside Central’s Missouri Lewis Theobald. This is Gordon’s first coach of the year honor since taking over the program in 2018.
After being voted seventh in the MIAA preseason coaches poll, Gordon led the Bearcats to a third-place finish in the MIAA and set a program record with 12 wins on the season. The Bearcats won just eight total games his first two years.
Northwest junior defender Letycia Bonifacio and sophomore forward Kaylie Rock earned first-team All-MIAA status, the sixth and seventh Bearcats to receive first-team honors. Bonifacio has started all 18 games and has scored two goals. Rock saw action in all 18 games and ranks second on the team with seven goals and 17 points.
Senior midfielder Madi McKeever notched second-team All-MIAA status after starting all 18 games with four assists.
Sophomore forward Teagan Blackburn tallied third-team All-MIAA with a team-high nine goals, tied for the MIAA lead with five game-winning goals. Blackburn ranks tied for No. 4 in the MIAA in goals scored and No. 5 in the MIAA in points scored (22).
Redshirt freshman defender Sydney Mueller and redshirt freshman forward Sophie Cissell were each named honorable mention All-MIAA picks.
The Bearcats earned the No. 3 seed and will play host to the program’s first-ever MIAA Tournament game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Washburn Ichabods.
Missouri Western earned three second-team selections in senior forward Eszter Toth, senior midfielder Kaili Campbell and freshman defender Elizabeth Musilek. Campbell leads the Griffons with seven goals, 16 points, 57 shots and 30 shots on goal. Toth has five goals and 39 shots on the year. Musilek started all 16 games she played, contributing to a team that had six shutouts.
Western also had three honorable mentioned honorees in senior goalkeeper Anna Mayer, senior defender Lillian Davis and sophomore midfielder Jaden Skinner.
No. 5-seeded Western will travel to No. 4 Central Oklahoma in the MIAA quarterfinals Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.