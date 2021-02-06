MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard walked off the court at Bearcat Arena Saturday with her head held high.
The Bearcats had just secured their first season sweep over Missouri Western since the 2010-11 season, beating the Griffons behind 17 three-pointers and going on to win 63-49.
Haggard said the win was special, especially for the group of seniors on the squad.
“We haven’t beaten them twice since I’ve been here,” Haggard said. “We’ve been here through the lowest lows and now we’re kind of riding our high right now so hopefully we can just run with that.”
Northwest improved to 6-9 on the season, while Missouri Western dropped to 3-10 overall.
"We struggled to score tonight, for sure," Missouri Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. "I didn't think we saw when we had mismatches inside. Northwest played a really good game and hit shots that statistically they haven't made all year."
Northwest made a season-high 17 three-pointers and attempted a program single-game best 41 triples in the victory with six different Bearcats scoring at least two three-pointers.
“Since I’ve been here nothing like this has happened. It’s nice to get a win against a rivalry team,” Haggard said. “This game we’re a lot more proud of the effort, it was more of a team effort. We played a lot better than we did the first time.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter where neither team led by more than three points, the Bearcats trailed the Griffons 14-13 after one.
In the second quarter, the Bearcats used a 12-1 run to open to an 11-point lead, going up 33-24 at halftime.
Northwest made 11 shots in the first half, and nine of them were three-pointers.
“We were locked in and we showed what we were capable of,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “We had a next level of energy.”
The Bearcats held Western to shooting just five points in the third.
A late three by Haggard and a buzzer-beating jumper by Northwest freshman Jillian Fleming put Northwest 41-29 going to the final frame.
Meyer added, “That was a big momentum play for us.”
Missouri Western pulled to within seven points, 36-29, midway through the third quarter and had opportunities to cut into the lead, but the Griffons went just 1-of-11 from the field in the third and were outscored 8-5 in the period.
The Bearcats then put the game away early in the fourth quarter as they made their first six three-pointers of the quarter, building a 23-point lead.
Despite a late push by the Griffons, Northwest went on to win by double digits, 63-49.
“I would say our confidence is a 100 times better. The last couple days at practice, we’ve done a couple new shooting drills where you’re not just focused on shooting, you’re focusing on hyping up your team,” Haggard said. “I think everyone could feel that on the bench and on the floor, just that togetherness.”
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey led the way with her second career double-double, scoring 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Haggard drilled five three-pointers to reach 15 points, and Fleming also finished in double digits with 10 points.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett scored six points, had a team-best six assists and recorded four rebounds.
Mary Fultz led the Griffons with 11 points off the bench, while Asia McCoy added nine points and six rebounds. Camille Evans finished with eight points.
The Bearcats shot 41.5% from the field (22-of-53), and finished with 35 rebounds. The Griffons shot 34% (18-of-53) from the field and made just 3-of-10 three-pointers.
“They’re a really good program. They’ve been the better program over the last decade,” Meyer said. “It’s a big win for us and hopefully it’ll give us some confidence.”
Northwest returns to action against Pittsburg State next Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
Missouri Western hits the road Monday to face No. 11 Fort Hays State at 5:30 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum.