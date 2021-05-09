The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s track and field teams claimed a combined eight first place finishes at the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Delanie Dykes won the women’s 1500-meter run in 4:34.97, a new Northwest record and personal best, while Alyna Thibault (4:46.19).
Hiba Mahgoub claimed the 400 in 55.04 before snagging the 200 title in 23.89.
Quincy McSweeney won the 800 while Bailey Blake was second. Both McSweeney and Blake ran season best times and moved to second and third on Northwest’s all-time bests list.
Reece Smith won the men’s steeplechase with an automatic qualifying time of 8:48.49, a new personal best and school record. Smith’s time is now the second fastest time in Division II. Tucker Dahle also ran a new personal best, finishing fourth in 9:09.22.
Smith also won the 5000-meter run. Caelon Harkey won the men’s 400.
In field event action, Blake Morgan took second in the high jump with a personal best and provisional qualifying jump of 6-09 (2.06m).
The final event in the meet, the men’s 4x400 relay featured the team of Harkey, Federico Crisci, Prince Griffin, and Maddox and took the gold medal with their time of 3:13.56.
From Missouri Western, the women’s 4x1 team of Aniya Kollore, Hanna Williams, Symonne Holland and Savannah Simmons finished third. Williams finished third in the 400.
Bailey Gilbert took fifth in the long jump, while Lynzi Miller finished sixth in the heptathlon with a provisional score of 4657.
MIAA indoor shot put champion Jordan Garr finished fourth with a D-II provisional mark of 17.18 meters.
