Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State women's tennis opened the MIAA Tournament with quarterfinal wins Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Griffons rolled to a 4-1 victory over Northeastern State in the quarterfinals Friday morning.
It was the first MIAA Tournament win for the Griffons since 2012. Missouri Western's last win to open the MIAA tournament was also against Lincoln as they won a play-in match in 2011.
The Griffons dropped the doubles point to NSU as they lost two of the three doubles matches, but bounced back to win the first four singles matches to clinch the victory. The final two singles matches went unfinished. Karolina Strom won both of her matches, winning 6-2, 6-4 in singles and 6-1 in doubles with Isabella MacGibbon. Ioanna Lathouri, Anya Chavez and Nicole Donnelly were victorious in singles.
The Northwest women overcame an early deficit to score a 4-1 victory over the Nebraska-Kearney in the opening match.
UNK won the first two doubles matches to earn the first point. Northwest regrouped and was able to secure four singles wins.
In the semifinal round, Missouri Western fell to top-seeded Central Oklahoma, the No. 4 team in the nation, 4-0. The Bronchos won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles before winning the first three singles matches.
Missouri Western is 12-6 and awaits the regional rankings to be released on Tuesday. They entered the MIAA Tournament seventh with the top five advancing to the postseason.
Also in the semifinals, Northwest took on Washburn and lost a 4-3 thriller.
The No. 17 Ichabods took the doubles points with two 6-3 wins. Washburn then won the first two singles matches to go up 3-0.
The Bearcats then earned wins at No. 1 singles win by Vera Alenicheva (6-4, 1-6, 6-4) as well as No. 2 and No. 5 singles to even the match going into the final singles showdown. Washburn's Cadence Lynn outlasted Victoria Caster via tiebreaker in the third set for the 4-3 win.
Northwest entered the MIAA Tournament ranked fifth in the regional.
