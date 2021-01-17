The Northwest and Missouri Western indoor track teams took part in their first meets in 10 months on Saturday.
The Bearcat men hosted the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic and had three individuals and one team meet Division II provisional qualifying marks, while the women also qualified one individual with a provisional mark.
For the women, Jada Shanklin finished third in the high jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 5 feet, 5.75 inches.
On the men's side, Blake Morgan won the high jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 6-9. Jacob Norris (4:08.54) and Reece Smith (4:09.95) each ran provisional qualifying one-mile times while Norris set both a meet and school record for the race.
The Bearcat men's 4x400m relay team of Caelon Harkey, R.J. Williams, Federico Crisci, and Abdelrahim Mahgoub ran a provisional qualifying time of 3:15.57 and finished for third place in the event.
Missouri Western competed at the MIAA Rust Buster at Washburn, where Jordan Garr led the men's team with the top mark of the day as he threw a Division II provisional mark of 17.28 meters to win the shot put title.
Aniya Kollore and Alexis Adams won individual titles for the MWSU women. Kollore capture the 200 meter gold with a time of 26.48, while Adams won the 600 with a time of 1:27.93.
Northwest will host the Northwest Open at the Hughes Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday.