After nearly four weeks off, the No. 1 Northwest Missouri State men will return to the court this week still as the unanimous team in the country.
Northwest remains No. 1 in the NABC Division II Top 25 with its 3-0 record. The Bearcats have been idle since Dec. 5 after positive COVID-19 cases forced three road games to be postponed over the course of two games.
Northwest will face Northeastern State at 1 p.m. Thursday in a make-up of the postponed season opener. The RiverHawks were forced to postpone the Nov. 19 game due to COVID-19 cases with the team.
Northwest will also travel to Pittsburg State for a make-up game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as part of a doubleheader.
The Missouri Western men (5-1) dropped three spots from No. 19 to 22 after a loss to Pittsburg State followed by a win at Missouri Southern, the program's first win in Joplin since 2006.
Missouri Western returns to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a scrimmage against Rockhurst.
Lincoln Memorial and West Texas A&M remain No. 2 and 3 in the polls. Colorado Mines moved up one spot to No. 4 while Washburn (6-0) moves up five spots to No. 5.
Western moves up Fort Hays contest
The Missouri Western men have rescheduled an MIAA contest against Fort Hays State originally slated for Feb. 25.
The Griffons and Tigers will instead play a men's contest at 2 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse. With both teams healthy and openings within the schedule, it is a means of guaranteeing the game gets played with the game originally set for the final week of the year.
The women's game is still scheduled to be played Feb. 25.