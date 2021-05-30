Northwest's Hiba Mahgoub and Missouri Western's Hanna Williams made program history Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Hiba Mahgoub headlined the day for the Bearcats, winning the 200-meter dash to earn 10 points for the Northwest women. Mahgoub broke her own school record in the event, running in 23.25 second and becoming the first Northwest women's track and field athlete crowned a national champion.

The last national champion was Jenny Simmons in the indoor pole vault in 2003.

Mahgoub also earned a third-place finish in the 400 dash, running a 54:02.

In that same 400, Williams became Western's first female All-American with an eighth-place finish. She finished in 55.35, her second-best time of the year. This was the second consecutive NCAA National Championship that Williams qualified for as she also made it in 2019, but was unable to make the final.

Quincy McSweeney finished sixth in the 800, breaking her own school record in the event, running in 2:08.76.

The Northwest men's 4x400 was also named All-Americans as the team of Caelon Harkey, Federico Crisci, Prince Griffin, and Tyrell Maddox finished in fifth place.

Dakota Schmidt also finished 12th in the javelin, finishing the season as a second team All-American.

On Friday, Northwest's Reece Smith finished fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase to earn All-America honors.