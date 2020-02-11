Due to expected cold temperatures on Thursday, this week's MIAA/GLVC Baseball Crossover in Joplin, Missouri, has been postponed one day for Northwest and Western.
The crossover hosted by Missouri Southern will now begin on Friday.
The opponents and game times for Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State will remain the same, with each game beginning one day later than originally scheduled..
Missouri Western will open the crossover against Missouri-St. Louis on Friday at 1 p.m. before Northwest faces Maryville. On Saturday, the Griffs will face Maryville at 10 a.m., while Northwest faces St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. Sunday's slate will pit MWSU against McKendree at 4 p.m. and Northwest against UMSL at 7 p.m. The Griffons will wrap up the four-day event on Monday against St. Cloud State at 10 a.m., followed by Northwest versus McKendree at 1 p.m.