Northwest Missouri State baseball fell behind early and struggled in the field, committing five errors in a 14-6 loss to Minot State in Monday's season opener in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Minot State (1-0) score multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Northwest (0-1) responded with two runs in the sixth. Ryan Koski had an RBI single before a solo home run from Peter Carlson to cut the deficit to 7-2.
Minot State answered right back with a fourth-run seventh, though Northwest found its rhythm in response.
Matt Gastner started the rally with an RBI single prior to a three-run home run by Carlson, his second game of the day.
Ethan Judd led Northwest with three hits with four others tallied two hits.
Max Spitzmiller allowed seven runs in six innings, though only three were earned. He allowed six hits while striking out 11. Phil Brenneman allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Missouri S&T 9, Missouri Western 6
The Griffons' second matched up the Miners saw S&T take control early, scoring three in the first inning and never looking back in a 9-6 win in Joplin, Missouri.
The Griffons trailed 4-0 in the third when Alex Crouch's pop fly scored Chaz Verduzco to open the scoring.
The Miners led 6-1 when the Griffons answered with two in the six on a Crouch homer.
S&T extended the lead to 8-1 in the seventh and added another run in the ninth.
Ben Tsui led the Griffons with two hits and two runs.
Jack Schmedding allowed three earned runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings. Brian Tan allowed three runs in 3.1 innings of relief.
Pittsburg State 17, Missouri Western 12
The Gorillas scored 14 runs in the first five innings and continued to pull away for a 17-12 win Monday.
Pitt State (1-0) hit four home runs on the day and capitalized on three Griffons (1-3) errors.
The Gorillas hit a two-run homer in the first before Maurice Bruce's RBI double.
Pitt answered with six runs in the bottom of the second, including a three-run homer by Garrett McGowan for his second long ball of the day for a 8-1 lead. Pitt added two more in the fourth.
Bailey Crump's two-run homer capped a five-run fifth, though the deficit grew with a four-run bottom of the frame for Pitt. The Gorillas led 16-6 after seven innings before the Griffons scored four in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Western started Jordan Akins managed just three outs, allowing seven earned runs on four hits and three walks. Justin Wood and Brock Wrolstad added four and three runs, respectively, in relief.