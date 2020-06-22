In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-2021 season, the MIAA's CEO Council approved a new 20-date volleyball schedule.
The 2020 Northwest Missouri State University volleyball schedule has the Bearcats hosting 10 home matches.
The Bearcats open their season at home against Central Missouri, then the squad hosts Missouri Western on Sept. 19.
Northwest Missouri State closes out its season on the road against Emporia State on Nov. 13 and Washburn on Nov. 14.
The Bearcats finished last season with a 21-19 overall record, and 13-7 in conference play.
Missouri Western is scheduled for 10 home matches and 10 on the road.
The Griffons are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 15 at Central Missouri, then their home opener is against Northwest Missouri State.
The Griffons close their home schedule with four-straight matches in the MWSU Fieldhouse against 2019 NCAA DII Runner-Up, Nebraska Kearney, Fort Hays State, Newman and Central Oklahoma before ending the season with road matches at Washburn and Emporia State.
Start times will be announced at a later date.
The Griffons finished the 2019 season with a 17-13 overall record, going 11-9 against MIAA opponents.
The top six teams will qualify for the MIAA Tournament and it will be played over two days in mid-November.