For two sets, Missouri Western showed it could play with the best in the nation.
But for the other two sets, Northwest Missouri State showed what has them ranked No. 12 in the nation, putting on a clinic in Sets 2 and 3 of a 3-1 win Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
After a first set win by the Griffons by a score of 25-22, Northwest rolled back with wins of 25-13 and 25-10 to take control.
“Mo. West almost hit .500 in the first set. Form that standpoint, they were playing a pretty perfect game. In general, that usually doesn’t stay that way,” Northwest coach Amy Worth said. “It’s hard to play at that level for an entire match. For us getting back in the match and doing what we do well, I know we were gonna have our chance.”
The Griffons (7-3, 0-2 MIAA) broke up the first set with a 6-0 run on Danielle Mjoe’s serve. Allie Kerns bookended the run with a pair of kills and a block assist.
Kerns finished with 14 kills on the day, including one to bring up set point in the first set.
The Griffons struggled to find an attacking rhythm in the second and third sets, hitting -.125 and -.179. The Bearcats hit .321 and .500 in those sets, benefiting from 16 Griffons errors.
Northwest (8-2, 1-1) led 17-12 in the fourth set and stretched the lead to 23-16. A dump shot from Kerns pulled the Griffons with four before a Northwest timeout.
The match was tied 24-24 before Northwest’s win.
“Our confidence is more up. We know we can fight at the end,” Boland said. “It’s good we finished like we did knowing we’re capable of doing those good things.”
