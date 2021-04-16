In the MIAA Spring Tournament quarterfinals, the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team recorded a five-set victory over Washburn Friday at Lee Arena.
The No. 15-ranked Bearcats (13-2) earned their seventh straight win over No. 14-ranked Washburn (14-5) to advance to the MIAA semifinals.
Northwest overcame a 2-1 deficit to pull out the match in the fifth set, winning by set scores of 25-20, 24-26, 26-28, 25-22 and 15-12.
In a dash to 15 in the final set, Northwest had an early 3-0 advantage. Washburn managed to tie the set at 3-3, only to have the Bearcats retake the lead, 9-5, and go on to win by three.
Northwest faces Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament semifinal set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Lee Arena.
Missouri Western vs. Central Missouri
In its upset bid versus Central Missouri, Missouri Western volleyball fell short to the Jennies 3-2 in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Lee Arena.
Missouri Western (7-10) won the first set 25-17 to take an early lead on Central Missouri (10-3), but the Jennies bounced back to win the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-17.
The Griffons were able to control the fourth set and win 25-19 to force a fifth and deciding set.
In the fifth, the Jennies jumped out to a 7-2 lead and cruised to a 15-8 victory to advance to the semifinals.
The Griffons play two contests next week to finish their spring schedule, both against Central Missouri.
